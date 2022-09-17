Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.97 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.63). 98,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 195,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.66).
Henderson European Focus Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £287.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,928.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.
About Henderson European Focus Trust
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
