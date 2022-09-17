Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 167.50 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.02). Approximately 141,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 172,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.06).

Henderson International Income Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £328.26 million and a P/E ratio of 761.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.36.

Henderson International Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Henderson International Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

