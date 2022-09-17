Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €62.50 ($63.78) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($132.30). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

