Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $4.80 (OTC:HRCR)

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 4.80 per share on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
Hershey Creamery Price Performance
OTC:HRCR opened at $4,300.00 on Friday. Hershey Creamery has a 1 year low of $3,100.00 and a 1 year high of $3,320.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,398.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,346.25.
About Hershey Creamery
