Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.87. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Himax Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $7,758,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,222,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $233,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Himax Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

