Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.
NASDAQ HIMX opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.87. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
