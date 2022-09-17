Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Investec downgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,098.80.

Hiscox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

