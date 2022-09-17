Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Raised to CHF 56 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 53 to CHF 56 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HCMLY. Barclays lifted their price target on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Holcim from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Holcim from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.29.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Holcim has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $11.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

