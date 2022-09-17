HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 3.6 %

HTBI stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $366.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. James purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,945.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,241,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 257,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.