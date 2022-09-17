Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $14.82 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $190.13 million and approximately $13.21 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.82 or 0.00074042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00292134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00115360 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,519 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.