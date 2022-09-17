HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.17

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.17 and traded as low as $102.00. HOYA shares last traded at $102.05, with a volume of 29,562 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CLSA cut shares of HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
HOYA Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
