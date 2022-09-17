Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 1.3 %

HSON opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $98.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.