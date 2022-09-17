Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Humana comprises 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.17.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $499.79. 1,511,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $504.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

