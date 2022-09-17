Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 150 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sysco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 127,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sysco by 477.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Sysco by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.19. 2,922,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,878. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

