Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 200 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 0.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in 3M by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in 3M by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.61. 7,261,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,806,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.87.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

