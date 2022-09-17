Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 400 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,417,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,590,000 after purchasing an additional 174,222 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $101.29. 2,696,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

