Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $18.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.25. 603,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day moving average is $188.42. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.