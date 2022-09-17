HYCON Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $287,212.61 and approximately $15,992.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.01992160 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option.The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.