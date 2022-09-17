Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4471 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Impala Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.97. Impala Platinum has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec cut Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

