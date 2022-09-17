Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607,896 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $365,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 73.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,495,000 after purchasing an additional 995,775 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $44,195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $45.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.