Injective Protocol (INJ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.36 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on major exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $362.49 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 282.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,429.39 or 0.72193520 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 589.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00829040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

