Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 97.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 88,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

NYSEARCA PNOV opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

