Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Buys $51,333.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $51,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,913.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Spok Stock Performance

SPOK stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%.

Spok Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.20%. Spok’s payout ratio is presently -99.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Spok by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 8,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

