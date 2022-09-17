Insider Buying: Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Purchases £9,995.70 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 15,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £9,995.70 ($12,077.94).

Trustpilot Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.83) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.64. Trustpilot Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 51.85 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 392.20 ($4.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £285.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Friday.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.