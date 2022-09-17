Insider Selling: ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) CAO Sells $31,320.00 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ATI Stock Performance
NYSE:ATI opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.69 and a beta of 1.23.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.
ATI Company Profile
ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATI (ATI)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.