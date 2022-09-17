Insider Selling: ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) CAO Sells $31,320.00 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ATI opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.69 and a beta of 1.23.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ATI by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 52,916 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ATI by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ATI by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 929,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 109,541 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

