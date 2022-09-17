Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells $237,599.88 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80.

On Monday, July 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16.

BigCommerce Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 68.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

