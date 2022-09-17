Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $15,250.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $15,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,577,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,277. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $14,950.00.

On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $15,300.00.

On Monday, August 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Friday, August 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $14,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $15,100.00.

On Friday, August 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $15,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $15,950.00.

BurgerFi International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $3.06 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 143.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.