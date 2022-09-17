Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells 11,445 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 11,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $61,574.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,749,484 shares in the company, valued at $25,552,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 24,215 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $145,532.15.

On Monday, August 29th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 42,670 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $256,446.70.

CompoSecure Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CMPO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 380,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,905,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

