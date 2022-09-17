Insider Selling: Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) COO Sells 17,344 Shares of Stock

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) COO Jason Tardio sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $37,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 16.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.78.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.
