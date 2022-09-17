Insider Selling: Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) COO Sells 17,344 Shares of Stock

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) COO Jason Tardio sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $37,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 16.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

