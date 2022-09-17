Insider Selling: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Insider Sells 150 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) insider Gabrielle Scheibe sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $14,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,618.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,180,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,977,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $282.50. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

