Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $517,466.30 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $517,466.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,515.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 56,437 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $666,520.97.
  • On Friday, July 8th, Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

