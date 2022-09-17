Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells 26,702 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kim Homenock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Kim Homenock sold 925 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $14,781.50.

Stem Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE STEM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. 5,383,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Stem by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

