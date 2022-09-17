Insider Selling: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells 4,167 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. 50,601,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,471,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after purchasing an additional 113,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 173,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,505 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 26,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

