Insights Network Achieves Market Cap of $10.51 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 200.4% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and $45,136.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 236.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.29 or 0.43202384 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00102579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00839588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network’s total supply is 293,312,685 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insights Network is insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it.INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem.”

