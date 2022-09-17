Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $16.61 on Friday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Intapp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intapp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $291,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

