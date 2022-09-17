Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.
Intapp Price Performance
NASDAQ INTA opened at $16.61 on Friday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Intapp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intapp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $291,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Further Reading
