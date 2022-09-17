Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Stock Price Up 19.9%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 19.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 19,093,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average daily volume of 1,580,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Integrated Media Technology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited offers laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate filter, air filter, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the provision of financial research services; development of Ouction platform, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and distribution of halal food products.

