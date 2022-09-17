Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the chip maker on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Intel has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

