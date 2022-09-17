Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 72,747,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,380,612. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

