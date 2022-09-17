IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Shares Up 5.2%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 28,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 124,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

IntelGenx Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 588.27% and a negative return on equity of 357.23%.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

