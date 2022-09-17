Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Update

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 302,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IFSPF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. 4,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545. Interfor has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.