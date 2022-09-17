International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,036,409,000 after buying an additional 467,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Insider Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.40. 4,753,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,350. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

