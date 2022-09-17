Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Down 22.7% in August

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 91,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,243,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,850,000 after acquiring an additional 270,224 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 613,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 373,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.