Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Capital Market Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $299,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.08. 166,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.75. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

