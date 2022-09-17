Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 992,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PZA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.79. 462,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,116. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97.

