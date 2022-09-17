Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 13,214.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.82 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16.

