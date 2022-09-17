Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Stock Position Increased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 117,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XSLV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. 31,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,266. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

