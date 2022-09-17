IOTA Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001326 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $737.54 million and $12.29 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

