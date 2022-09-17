IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSML opened at $30.87 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $38.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.