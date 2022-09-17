iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 8.0% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $22,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $98.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,477. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.18 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70.

