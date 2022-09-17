iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 443.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.