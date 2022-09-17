iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.64. 39,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 139,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.